Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell will leave the country today to attend a special meeting on regional air travel in St Lucia, following which he will travel to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to attend the Installation Ceremony of the Governor-General Her Excellency Marcella Liburd, JP.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return on Sunday, 5 February 2023.

Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

