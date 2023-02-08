by Linda Straker

Honouring citizens is Independence Day celebrations activity of Office of Governor-General

2019 awards ceremony called off by Office of Governor-General

Valid nominations received in 2023 automatically resubmitted for consideration in 2024

2023 is the second time in 5 years that the National Celebrations Committee (NCC) has failed to recognise and honour citizens for the Independence Day celebrations. Grenada commemorated its 49th Independence Day celebrations from Britain on 7 February.

The first was in 2019 when the island celebrated its 45th year of Independence. However, awarding outstanding nationals as part of the Independence Day celebrations did not occur for different reasons.

Late on Tuesday, 7 February, the National Celebrations Committee, chaired by Jacqueline Alexis, issued a press release through the Government Information Service (GIS) announcing the postponement of this year’s National Awards. “Unfortunately, nominations were few and many were incomplete, failing to meet the required conditions to allow for a thorough and fair consideration process. The nomination exercise will be reviewed in the coming weeks with a view to streamline the process. Valid nominations received in 2023 will be automatically re-submitted for consideration in 2024.” The release thanked the public for its understanding and patience.

In 2019, after no one was awarded for the 45th Independence Celebrations, the Committee said that the failure of the public to submit names to the National Honours and Heroes Committee is why no one was awarded for outstanding services to the country. John Williams, then Chairman of the National Celebrations Committee, said that the awards ceremony did not occur because it was called off by the Office of the Governor-General.

The honouring of outstanding citizens is not an activity of the National Celebrations Committee, but an activity of the Office of the Governor-General as part of Independence Day celebrations. That Office, during the second or third quarter of the year, published a public service calling on Grenadians to submit individuals for recognition following the National Honours and Awards Act No 32 of 2007.

That law was established to grant awards to citizens of Grenada and other persons for distinguished, outstanding or meritorious services or achievements or for gallantry and related matters.

The legislation states that the public can submit names for:

The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence — awarded to any person who has rendered excellent exemplary and outstanding service to Grenada tending to promote unity whether domestically in Grenada or between Grenada and any other country

The Spice Isle Award — awarded to any person who has rendered truly emulative service in any field of human endeavour or for other humane action

The Camerhogne Award — awarded to any person who has rendered meritorious service to Grenada; in furtherance of national prestige or for gallantry

The Medal of Honour — awarded to any person for meritorious and productive service to Grenada in any field of human endeavour including but not limited to agriculture, business, sports and protection of the environment

Nominations must include the Name of the Nominee, Date of Birth, Place of Birth, Place of Residence, Occupation, Marital Status, Reason for Nomination and Area of Contribution and biography of the nominee.

It is unclear if the 2023 NCC was honouring citizens following the legislation or as a committee.