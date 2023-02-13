IK Architecture firm, located in St George’s, Grenada, took home 3 awards at the world-renowned International Property Awards held on 4 February 2023, in London, UK.

Since its inception in 1993, The International Property Awards has been dedicated to celebrating excellence in architecture, development, interior design and real estate across 5 regions of the globe – The Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Arabia.

This year’s ceremony saw the Grenadian architecture firm receive 5-star awards for ‘Best Architecture, Single Residence Grenada’, ‘Best Residential Property Grenada’, and a mark of excellence as the overall category winner of ‘Best Residential Property Americas’.

The 4-person architecture team, led by principal Grenadian architect Irina Kostka, travelled to the United Kingdom to receive the awards in person at the Savoy Hotel, London, representing Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique among established international firms and experienced professionals from a range of property disciplines.

IK Architecture was founded in 2020 and boasts a team of talented young Grenadian and regional architects with qualifications and expertise obtained in Germany, Jamaica, Morocco, Toronto and South Africa. The firm specialises in high-end residential projects, commercial developments, boutique hotels, interior design and sports and leisure centres.

“As a team of passionate architects under the age of 40, we pride ourselves on shaping the landscape of the Grenadian built environment and setting design trends inspired by our culture, art and travels,” said founder and principal architect Irina Kostka. “As a young firm, to be recognized among award-winning firms established in the architecture industry is not only a win for IK Architecture but a win for Grenada and solidifies the potential of our creative economy”.

IK Architecture firm applies creative problem-solving to tackle environmental and design challenges in the Caribbean and promotes best practices in regulatory and urban principles. The award-winning firm is now embarking on a climate-resilient project at Prospect Grove, Paradise, as CTEC moves to construct its flagship gas station and supermarket in St Andrew. IK Architecture is also designing a sports centre, which will be located in the south of the island featuring a four-lane 25-metre pool, physiotherapy clinic, state-of-the-art gym, and multifunctional studio spaces. This development will serve the continued growth of the sports industry in the Grenadian community.

IK Architecture