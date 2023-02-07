by Linda Straker

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said that Grenada’s journey since gaining independence from Britain in February 1974 has not been easy; the journey into the future to achieve the dreams of fore parents will require all Grenadians to work together.

“Our journey has not always been an easy one. The long march from colonialism to independence, and the multifaceted challenges we continually face as the descendants of slaves, remain a thorn underfoot. Yet still, we push forward, because, like our fore parents, we understand that no one can speak to our causes, or fight our battles for us, better than we can,” was the essence of his Independence Day message.

Addressing hundreds of citizens in a live broadcast on the theme, “The Journey to 50: Reflecting on the Past, Planning for the Future” he said that his administration is committed to the vision for Grenada that fore parents envisioned.

The vision, he said, is a progressive society where every individual can enjoy a high quality of life, with adequate access to quality healthcare and education, peaceful and safe streets, first-class housing, green energy, and a deeper appreciation for the many benefits of our fertile lands, pristine environment, and rich culture.

“This is an aspiration that we know all Grenadians share and one that we are confident can be achieved, with the right foundations in place and the will of our people to support the transformative process that will bring these shared goals to fruition,” said Prime Minister Mitchell.

Mitchell said Grenada’s history and progress in these 49 years command great pride, nationally, regionally, and internationally, for the many accomplishments realized despite our small size and limited resources.

“The ingenuity and perseverance of the Grenadian people are our superpowers, as can be witnessed in the numerous examples of Grenadians who left humble beginnings and continue to rise to the very top of their fields and to greatness here at home and in countries around the world. As we look back on our history, we take pride in all that we have accomplished but we also recognize that there is still much work to be done,” he said.

Focusing on the Journey to 50 and Beyond, Prime Minister Mitchell said that his administration remains committed to working with all Grenadians to build and develop our homeland. “We are inspired by the initiatives shown by so many Grenadians to contribute to building our shared future, whether it be in the form of advice, community development, or strengthening families, schools, and non-profit agencies,” he said.

“As in a family, so in a nation; one generation works hard to ensure a better future for the next. We have made significant progress in these 49 years, and I am confident that if we pool the talent of all, at home and in the Diaspora, our beloved Grenada will continue to march ahead on the path of progress, securing its rightful place in the global community,” said the Prime Minister.