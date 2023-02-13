by Linda Straker

Grenada is hoping to deport 15 Haitian nationals on Monday night

French-speaking nationals arrived on a flight from Trinidad

Decision to deport linked to amount of cash in their possession at time of arrival

Fifteen Haitian nationals who entered Grenada as a group tourist on Sunday, 12 February 2023 are being sent back because Immigration Officers have determined that they will be a burden to the public purse.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell who is also the Minister for National Security and Immigration said in a news conference on Monday, 13 February 2023 that the French-speaking nationals arrived on a flight from Trinidad.

“So, the immigration officers in their normal routine checks were able to ascertain to make the determination that in fact, they will be a charge on the public purse if they were in fact permitted to enter the state.” Prime Minister Mitchell claimed that decision was linked to the amount of cash in their possession at the time of arrival.

He explained that because Haiti is a Caricom member there are very specific and limited grounds that can be used to prevent a Caricom national from entering. “One of which is a charge on the public purse and the second will be in broad terms, national security risk. In this case, it was purely on the basis of a charge on the public purse,” he said, indicating that the Haitians were unable to stay in a hotel for at least one night. “If you are not a citizen of Grenada and you come to Grenada, you can only be staying at a hotel for at least one night unless you have a friend or family, and in the absence of friends or family it means that you have to be able to afford a hotel at least for one night, and if you don’t have cash or credit card that allows you to afford a hotel for one night, it means you don’t have a place to stay, and if you don’t have a place to stay and we let you into our community what is going to happen? It means we as a state will have to take care of you,” he said.

Grenada is hoping to send them back on Monday night.

The Prime Minister said that the issue of Haiti will be among the subjects he will raise at the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community when it takes place in Nassau, The Bahamas, from the 15–17 February 2023, under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of The Bahamas Honourable Philip Davis.