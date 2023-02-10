As part of a government-led initiative to enhance the leadership capacity of state-owned enterprises, directors on the boards of several statutory bodies will engage in a Directors’ Education and Accreditation Programme (DEAP) from 14-16 February 2023.

This initiative fulfills the Government’s commitment to ensure that all directors are duly trained, certified, and accredited to effectively carry out duties as directors, within a year of appointment.

The advanced director training course, facilitated by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) and the Chartered Governance Institute Canada (CGIC), will be delivered on a rolling basis to all statutory bodies focusing on the strategic areas of Governance for Directors, Finance for Directors, and Strategy and Risk Management.

Chairman of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Committee Richard Duncan, said the course will “ensure that members of statutory boards are adequately trained to develop or hone the requisite skills sets, enabling them to effectively exercise the degree of professional oversight required of state-owned entities.”

The DEAP provides a forum for a frank, incisive and insightful discussion on key aspects of governance standards and principles, including the duties and responsibilities of a director and the legal ramifications of being a director. In addition, the sharply focused programme leads to the designation of ‘Accredited Director,’ which is an internationally recognised accreditation, issued by the CGIC.

The first cohort of 25 directors to receive the training and accreditation include members from the following statutory bodies:

National Water & Sewerage Authority (NAWASA)

National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC)

Grenada Electricity Services Ltd (GRENLEC)

Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC)

Grenada Bureau of Standards

Financial Complex Limited

Grenada Development Bank (GDB)

A second cohort is scheduled to complete training and accreditation on 8-10 May 2023.

