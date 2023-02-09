The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce held a very successful Face-to-Face Business to Business (B2B) Trade Mission, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA).

The mission of 40 persons inclusive of 23 companies ranging from construction, education, manufacturing, packaging, among others, was led by Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon Minister for Trade and Industry Trinidad and Tobago. This mission was held over 3 days, from 31 January to 2 February 2023, at the Grenada Trade Centre Annex and the True Blue Bay Resort.

On the first day of the mission the Grenada Chamber facilitated a Doing Business Seminar, delivered by Border Agencies, such as the Bureau of Standards, Customs, Port Authority, Ministries of Agriculture and Health. The Grenada Investment Development Corporation as well as Republic Bank also made presentations to the group. On the 2nd and 3rd days, the companies from Trinidad and Grenada engaged and discussed business opportunities with over 80 connections made. Some of the Trinidadian representatives also visited local companies of interest.

The mission was undertaken to facilitate direct interactions between businesses, thus creating a wider trade network. The Executive Director of the Grenada Chamber Petipha Lewis was very pleased with the level of participation from Grenadian companies. She is excited about the prospects for business and trade between the companies and the opportunity for Grenadian businesses to use Trinidad services to improve our product offerings. President of Grenada Chamber Kennie John indicated that he foresees the existing relationship between the 2 islands becoming stronger, and that events like these could be the key to propel the region’s integration and development of the private sector.

The Grenada Chamber came into very high praise from the TTMA representatives. They were very impressed with the level of organisation, and participation of the Grenadian companies. They stated that this mission was the biggest mission to Grenada thus far and it exceeded their expectations. Congratulations were also extended to the border agencies that presented at the Doing Business Seminar and stated their role as facilitating trade. This mindset is one worth emulating in the region.

In addition, Ministerial engagements were held about sharing best practices of mutual benefit to both countries and the private sector.

GCIC