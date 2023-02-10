Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Air Traffic Control Officer in the Air Traffic Services Department, at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Position Summary

Successful applicants will initially be required to undergo a series of training in preparation for the position of Air Traffic Controller (Co1). In the training phase, you will be appointed as an Air Traffic Control Cadet and must successfully complete all necessary courses involving the safety, regularity, and efficiency of International Air Navigation in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. This phase will end with on-the-job training before you can qualify and be certified for the position.

Medical Requirements

Applicant must be able to obtain and maintain a class 3 Medical Licence

Language Proficiency Level 4 to 6

Minimum Acceptable Academic/Technical/Professional Qualifications

5 subject passes equivalent to General Certificate of Examination Ordinary level (GCE) or Caribbean Examination Council Examination (CXC) CSEC, Grade 3 and above including English Language, Mathematics and Physics

Specific Skills/Experience and/or Knowledge

Good Communication Skills

Good analytical skills

Attention to detail

Excellent short-term memory

Team player

Interested qualified persons are asked to submit their full curriculum vitae on or before Friday, 3 March 2023 to The Human Resources Manager, or electronically at [email protected]

GAA