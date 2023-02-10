The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) recently launched the #Betterclimate4MyHealth campaign, an urgent call to action to young people ages 9-30, across the 16 CARIFORUM countries to advocate for immediate action to address the health-related issues caused by the global climate crisis.

Using evidence and stories of real young people, the campaign will encourage Caribbean youth to be agents of climate change for action.

For the month of February, we are rolling out the ‘My Climate Change and Health Story’ Competition.

To learn more about the #BetterClimate4MyHealth campaign, visit bit.ly/3XYHGZP or access the campaign resources here BetterClimate4MyHealth Campaign Resources

CCCCC