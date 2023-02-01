The Government of Grenada is pleased to announce the appointment of Carvel Lett to the post of Secretary to the Cabinet, with effect from 30 January 2023.

Lett comes to the position with extensive public service experience, having served diligently in various capacities over her 30-year career, including Deputy Comptroller at the Grenada Customs and Excise Division and Programme Coordinator at the Division of Culture. Most recently, Lett held the position of Permanent Secretary (Ag) with responsibility for National Security, Home Affairs, Information and Disaster Management. Lett holds a Master of Business Administration from St George’s University (SGU) and a Diploma in General Management from The University of the West Indies.

The Office of the Prime Minister welcomes Carvel Lett and assures her of the Office’s full support in her new position.

Lett replaces Ruth Elizabeth Rouse who served in the position from 6 January 2020 to 27 January 2023.

GIS