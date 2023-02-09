Shannon Douglin and Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland played impressively, defeating their respective Vincentian opponents to win Grenada’s 49th Independence Anniversary Open Table Tennis Tournament, which concluded over the weekend.

In the Men’s Singles Final, Douglin scored an exciting 3 sets to-one victory against Damion Dublin of St Vincent and the Grenadines, 11-7, 11-13, 11- 7, 11-9 in a competitive best 5 contest.

In the Men’s Singles Semifinals, Vincentian Dublin reached the final defeating Grenadian Shermal Williams 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, while Shannon Douglin won by default over Jason Stanislaus who was not present for the match.

Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland captured the Women’s Singles title defeating Leah Cumberbatch of St Vincent and the Grenadines in straight sets. The 2 ladies reached the final scoring magnificent wins in their respective qualifying matches, setting the stage for a showdown contest. However, during the first game of the best of five final, Cumberbatch was impacted by cramps which subsequently restricted her movements.

The Boy’s U19 (Under 19) competition was won by Shermal Williams who defeated Vijay Valcin in 4 sets. Qwanell Walker placed third.

An impressive display of attacking table tennis earned Qwanell Walker a 3-sets to-one victory in the Boy’s U15 against his Vincentian Kimoni Shoy. Placing third was Vincentian Lamont Gregg.

The Girl’s U15 title was captured by Katisha Francis, defeating Divine Smith. Kayla Dubisette placed third.

Jonnique Mark edged out Xylon Lynch 3 sets to 2 in a seesaw battle for the Boy’s U13 title, with Zidane Gibbs finishing third. Katisha Francis won the Girl’s U13 with a victory over Divine Smith and in the third position was Mia Clovey. Shafique Alexis won the Boys U11 competition defeating Xavier Gibbs.

The 2-day competition which started on Friday, 4 February and concluded Saturday evening, attracted just over 60 competitors, including 7 from neighbouring St Vincent.

Vice President of the Grenada Table Tennis Association Anthony Forsythe thanked the Vincentians for participating, noting it was an opportunity for the players from both countries to integrate and develop the sport of table tennis.

The 49th Independence Anniversary tournament was declared open by Raphael Croney, a representative from the Independence Committee. General Secretary of the Grenada Olympic Committee Veda Victor-Bruno was among several personalities presenting trophies to the respective winners.

GTTA