The Grenada Table Tennis Association (GTTA) opens its new season of competition with the staging of the Grenada 49th Anniversary of Independence Open Tournament, on 3 and 4 February 2023.

The event is being held in association with the Sports Committee of the 49th Independence Anniversary Committee and serves off this Friday from 5:30 pm at the Public Workers Union Building, Tanteen, St George’s.

For the first time, top players from St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in the annual Independence Tournament, competing in the Men’s and Women’s singles, Boys’ and Girls’ U19, (Under-19) and U15 events.

Secretary of the GTTA Raymond Roberts said the entry of several top Vincentian players has stimulated and aroused greater interest in this year’s event, noting the local players are in training in anticipation of a competitive tournament.

National Men’s singles champion Shannon Doughlin, number 2 ranked Junior St John, U19 Boys singles champion Cedric Marquez and Women’s singles champion Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland, are all expected to compete in the 2-day championship.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation has announced the dates for its various age group tournaments. The regional season serves off with the senior Men’s and Women’s tournament in Guyana, 20–25 March followed by the Boys’ and Girls’ U15 and U19 from 24 March to 2 April 2023.

GTTA