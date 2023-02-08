The National Celebrations Committee (NCC) regrets to announce the postponement of the National Awards for this year.

Unfortunately, nominations were few and many were incomplete, failing to meet the required conditions to allow for a thorough and fair consideration process.

The nomination exercise will be reviewed in the coming weeks with a view to streamline the process. Valid nominations received in 2023 will be automatically re-submitted for consideration in 2024.

The NCC thanks the public for their understanding and patience.

GIS