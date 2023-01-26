Background

Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF) together with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) are implementing the Innovative Nature–Based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada – ING Project, sponsored by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) under the Ecosystem–Based Adaptation (EbA) Facility. The objective of this project is to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities in Grenville Bay, Grenada (Soubise) through a series of targeted, complementary, and innovative nature-based interventions which will provide significant social, environmental, and economic benefits to the community. These interventions are geared towards reducing the vulnerability of the community and its members and increasing their adaptive capacity to the impacts of climate change.

This project is being implemented in the Grenville Bay areas with a focus in Soubise. In addition to increasing the adaptive capacity of the residence, the project has various other elements that are geared towards enhancing the lives and livelihoods of the residents of Grenville Bay. The project consists of 8 components, working together to achieve the overall objective. One major component relates to “Coral Reef Restoration” which includes the establishment of an in-water coral nursery and a coral lab situated on land. The establishment of the coral lab is to facilitate and support the operations of the coral nursery.

Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) invite contractors to bid on the construction of the building to house the Coral Lab for the Innovative Nature-Based Solutions to Enhance Community Resilience in Grenada (ING) Project. The Coral Lab is to be constructed along Telescope Beach, St Andrew. The coral lab is expected to be constructed to include the following functional components:

Office Space

Exterior workstations (i.e., wet & dry) for cutting and holding live corals

Storage facility for the equipment and materials

Bathroom facilities

Objectives

The main objective of the contract is to construct the Coral Lab Building and equip the facility to facilitate and support the in-water coral nursery in its operations (i.e., the propagation of corals).

Key tasks include:

Creating a detailed price quote for the services to be rendered including a comprehensive estimate of the required materials and labour

Prepare a comprehensive Phased construction workplan based on the agreed design plan for the Coral Lab to include the required works and their associated timelines. The main tasks of this project are anticipated to include:

Site Clearing including removing tree root system to prevent regrowth Levelling site and mark out for foundation, utilities, and septic system Completing foundation, including drains sewers and taps Erecting internal and external walls and windows Installation of roof system Installation of plumbing and electrical systems Installation of lighting fixtures, outlets, switches, windowsills, and trims Building of storage spaces Outfit bathroom and associated septic systems Building of exterior workspaces (e.g., cutting tables, sinks and raceways) Site cleanup and landscaping Final inspection and walk through

Construction of the building and installation of associated systems (i.e., electrical, plumbing, septic).

Handing over of completed work

Presenting the start and finish dates for the construction of the lab

The number of days estimated for this activity is 60 days between February and April 2023.

Additional Information

All documentation shall be written in English and require final approval by the Project Team

The successful applicant (company) is required to have and use their equipment as needed in the process of building the structure

The successful applicant (company) is responsible for payment of all taxes and NIS, incurred as a result of payment for their services rendered

Enquiries

All enquiries regarding this Invitation to Bid shall be submitted to [email protected] and [email protected]. Closing date for questions is 5 days before closing date for bid (i.e., 24 February 2023).

Structure of Technical Proposal

Proposals must include complete and accurate information. The proposal must include, but is not limited to, the following items:

Profile highlighting the company’s/individual’s qualifications and relevant experience

A letter of interest describing the activities to be carried by the company/individual including the delivery dates of those activities

Include an outline of at least 2 projects of similar scope and effort undertaken by the company/individual within the past 5 years

Detailed prices quote in EC Dollars for the materials and labour required for completing this project

All bids should be submitted as attachment to a letter of interest by email to [email protected] and [email protected]

and All complete bids are to be received by ING at [email protected] and [email protected] by 24 February 2023, at 18:00 hours local time

and by 24 February 2023, at 18:00 hours local time Notification of selection: All bidders will be contacted with formal notification of final selection or information about any delay in the process

Evaluation Criteria

ING is not bound to select any of the companies/individuals who submitted bids and does not bind itself to select the lowest price offer.

ING will award the consultancy contract after evaluation based on the following themes and prioritizations:

Proposed financial Bid (40%)

Proven ability and experience with similar activities/projects (60%)