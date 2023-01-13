Prime Minister the Honourable Dickon Mitchell will engage in a series of visits and consultations in Carriacou and Petite Martinique from Friday, 13 January to Sunday, 15 January 2023.

As part of the scheduled engagements on the sister isles, Prime Minister Mitchell and his team will host 2 town hall meetings on Saturday, 14 January, in Petite Martinique and Carriacou, respectively, to provide an opportunity for open dialogue with residents.

A special invitation is extended to all farmers and fisherfolk to be a part of these discussions.

Town Hall Meeting in Petite Martinique – Saturday, 14 January 2023

Venue: Petite Martinique RC School

Time: 2 pm

Town Hall Meeting in Carriacou – Saturday, 14 January 2023

Venue: Hillsborough Government School

Time: 6 pm

Residents are encouraged to participate in these important discussions as government seeks to move forward with the implementation of its transformative agenda.

Consultations will also be broadcast live on the Government Information Service (GIS) on Channel 22 and on the GIS Facebook and YouTube Pages.

