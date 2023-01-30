Grenada continues to build out its sports tourism pillar in 2023.

Following the success of hosting an international cricket match and the launch of an inaugural Rugby World 7’s Tournament in December 2022, the Grenada Tourism Authority was pleased to welcome Athletics Canada’s High–Performance track and field team to Grenada for a warm-weather training camp. Grenada, known for its year-round warm weather and lush landscapes, provided the perfect environment for the athletes to train and build endurance as they prepared for the upcoming track and field season.

The training camp provided the athletes with an opportunity to bond and build camaraderie with their teammates. The close-knit, team-oriented atmosphere of the camp encouraged the athletes to support and encourage each other, which is essential for creating a winning team dynamic.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach commented, “Sports tourism is a new thrust for our island and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement. We are truly an ideal destination for warm weather training and we are thrilled to have Canada’s Athletic team camp here as we proudly support the continued development of sports programmes, sportsmanship and opportunities for athletes at all stages. We look forward to welcoming more sports teams and organisations to Grenada in the future.”

In addition to the Canadian athletes’ training camp, a number of individual international athletes and their coaches such as US sprinter Fred Kerley and Canadian sprinter Phylicia George have trained in Grenada to utilise the warm weather environment in preparation for competition.

To further the development of sports programmes and sports tourism opportunities, during the first half of 2023 Grenada will host the highly anticipated Grenada versus USA football match in March, and launch the return of the Grenada Invitational in April. The Grenada Tourism Authority is committed to building out an exciting calendar of sporting events throughout the year and continue its work with stakeholders to solidify Grenada as a flourishing sporting destination.

GTA