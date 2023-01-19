The Grenada Electricity Services Ltd invites applications for the position of Electrical Engineer II (Planning & Engineering Department).
Role:
The Electrical Engineer II reports to and provides general assistance to the Planning & Engineering Manager and liaises with the Generation and Distribution Managers in designing and preparing schemes for the expansion, growth, and development of electrical systems.
Qualifications and Work Experience:
- A first degree in Electrical Engineering
- Experience in Renewable Energy with focus on solar PV and wind energy
- Experience with Engineering Design and Analysis software
- At least 3 years relevant post-graduate experience, one (1) of which preferably in the Planning & Engineering or Transmission & Distribution Department of an Electric Utility
Applications with Curriculum Vitae should be submitted no later than 31 January 2023 to:
The Human Resource Manager
Grenada Electricity Services Ltd
PO Box 381 St George’s
Grenada
[email protected]