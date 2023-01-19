The Grenada Electricity Services Ltd invites applications for the position of Electrical Engineer II (Planning & Engineering Department).

Role:

The Electrical Engineer II reports to and provides general assistance to the Planning & Engineering Manager and liaises with the Generation and Distribution Managers in designing and preparing schemes for the expansion, growth, and development of electrical systems.

Qualifications and Work Experience:

A first degree in Electrical Engineering

Experience in Renewable Energy with focus on solar PV and wind energy

Experience with Engineering Design and Analysis software

At least 3 years relevant post-graduate experience, one (1) of which preferably in the Planning & Engineering or Transmission & Distribution Department of an Electric Utility

Applications with Curriculum Vitae should be submitted no later than 31 January 2023 to:

The Human Resource Manager

Grenada Electricity Services Ltd

PO Box 381 St George’s

Grenada

[email protected]