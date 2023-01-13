Vacancy: General Manager
As a statutory body, Financial Complex Limited is tasked with two main responsibilities: the management of maintenance of government buildings and the preparation and facilitation of Public–Private Partnerships.
The General Manager will have the following key responsibilities:
- Ensure proper management of maintenance of Government buildings
- Oversee and drive the preparation and facilitation of Public-Private Partnerships
- Prepare and monitor expenditure
- Communicate with technical and administrative staff
- Preparation of reports and proposals
- Advise the Board of Directors
Requirements:
- At minimum, a first degree in Project Management or Technical/Engineering or other equivalent
- Minimum of 10 years’ experience in management, engineering, or a technical equivalent field
- Strong leadership and communication skills
- Highly motivated and able to work in an innovative and fast-paced environment
- Time management and self-accountability
Experience In Human Resource Management would be an asset.
Please send all applications and CVs to [email protected]. The submission deadline is 28 February 2023. Salary commensurate with education, skills, and experience.
Vacancy: Accountant
As a statutory body, Financial Complex Limited is tasked with two main responsibilities: the management of maintenance of government buildings and the preparation and facilitation of Public–Private Partnerships.
The Accountant will have the following key responsibilities:
- Manage all aspects of finance and reporting
- Adhere to accounting practices and protocols
- Meet deadlines and implement accounting procedures
Requirements:
- A professional accounting certification such as ACCA, CMA, etc.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the field
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Knowledge of QuickBooks, Advanced Excel, and Microsoft suite
Experience in Human Resource Management would be an asset.
Please send all applications and CVs to [email protected]. The submission deadline is 28 February 2023. Salary commensurate with education, skills, and experience.
Wanted: Plumbers, Electricians, A/C Technicians
Plumbers, electricians, and air conditioning technicians interested in working on the maintenance of Government buildings are invited to send in an application to [email protected] which includes the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Contact Information
- Qualifications
- Experience
- 3 references