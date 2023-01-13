Vacancy: General Manager

As a statutory body, Financial Complex Limited is tasked with two main responsibilities: the management of maintenance of government buildings and the preparation and facilitation of Public–Private Partnerships.

The General Manager will have the following key responsibilities:

Ensure proper management of maintenance of Government buildings

Oversee and drive the preparation and facilitation of Public-Private Partnerships

Prepare and monitor expenditure

Communicate with technical and administrative staff

Preparation of reports and proposals

Advise the Board of Directors

Requirements:

At minimum, a first degree in Project Management or Technical/Engineering or other equivalent

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in management, engineering, or a technical equivalent field

Strong leadership and communication skills

Highly motivated and able to work in an innovative and fast-paced environment

Time management and self-accountability

Experience In Human Resource Management would be an asset.

Please send all applications and CVs to [email protected]. The submission deadline is 28 February 2023. Salary commensurate with education, skills, and experience.

Vacancy: Accountant

The Accountant will have the following key responsibilities:

Manage all aspects of finance and reporting

Adhere to accounting practices and protocols

Meet deadlines and implement accounting procedures

Requirements:

A professional accounting certification such as ACCA, CMA, etc.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the field

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Knowledge of QuickBooks, Advanced Excel, and Microsoft suite

Experience in Human Resource Management would be an asset.

Please send all applications and CVs to [email protected]. The submission deadline is 28 February 2023. Salary commensurate with education, skills, and experience.

Wanted: Plumbers, Electricians, A/C Technicians

Plumbers, electricians, and air conditioning technicians interested in working on the maintenance of Government buildings are invited to send in an application to [email protected] which includes the following information:

Name

Address

Contact Information

Qualifications

Experience

3 references