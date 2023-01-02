by Arley Salimbi Gill

Dr Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste was an exceptionally gifted calypsonian and dedicated lover of Black people and culture.

His passing this week in Trinidad and Tobago is a colossal loss to the calypso fraternity across the region and the world. As a veteran calypsonian, Black Stalin, unapologetically spoke truth to power. His commentary in song reflected the social, economic and political climate of our time. Simply, the Black Stalin — whose father, George Calliste was born in Grenada, consistently made music that was current and relevant and always addressed persistent problems facing calypso music, the region, and the world.

Black Stalin was intentional. Let me begin with his name which upon reflection explains the man behind the music. Stalin (he later added Black) — a name given to him by calypso legend Lord Blakie, was prophetic. His name was most likely inspired by Joseph Stalin — a Soviet revolutionary. What did it mean, then, to be the Black Stalin? As a calypso and history lover, it made sense, that this prolific lyricist and lover of African culture would occupy the space he did in calypso music. He, too, was a revolutionary — who defended calypso and culture, the poor and vulnerable, in songs such as Sufferers and Burn Dem. Black Stalin used his craft to amplify important and urgent issues of our time. Other compelling compositions such as Wait Dorothy Wait, Ism-Scism and Caribbean Man solidified Black Stalin’s place as one of the most prolific and consistent political commentators of any generation.

Black Stalin was prophetic. This visionary calypsonian and poet affirmed the dignity of Africans and people of African descent at a time when it was easy to be silent about the plight of Black people. The Black Stalin was preaching in song — Black lives mattered before it became a global refrain for justice and liberation — Ah Feeling to Party — to me, was a song of freedom. You cannot hear that song and not feel the exuberant joy that welled up from a deep place within the Blackman. Pure Black joy from the legend, Black Stalin.

Black Stalin gave us hope. From individuals to nations, we found solace in Black Stalin classics such as We Can Make It and Look on the Brighter Side; songs that remind us of our resilience as a strong and patriotic people. These were songs written for the tough and rough times we faced as a region. Calypso lovers found constant comfort knowing that we could always turn to Black Stalin — he provided a salve, in song, for every social, economic and political wound we confronted as a region and globally. This love for us as a people is also what defines this cultural legend.

Similarly, in Better Days, we are forced to confront the rhetoric of politics and the daily realities of the life of the poor. Black Stalin masterfully used prose to remind us of the seriousness of the plight of the oppressed and the underserved in our society. And as the Caribbean region grapples with issues such as debt, climate change and reparations — let Caribbean Man serve as our theme song and regional anthem as we face these old and emerging challenges and opportunities — together.

Black Stalin was a chronicler and protector of calypso music. Nobody Cares and Mister Pan Maker are careful and poignant analyses of the neglect and needs of our culture and of our culture workers, especially our steelpan players. Black Stalin sounded an alarm to each of us to protect the science of steel pan music. These songs are required music for anyone who cares about culture, and is a reminder of the important role that culture plays in our society. For me, the song that undergirds the calypso kingdom is No Part Time Lover. If there was ever a song that implores us as calypso lovers to take care of the art form and put our love of Kaiso into action is this song. And just as the Blackman loves us as a people, he equally loved Kaiso and left us this classic as an amulet to protect and preserve Kaiso music — a gift from one of the greatest Kaiso artistes to grace this earth.

Thank you, Blackman for loving us, for loving Kaiso music all the way, and for teaching us what it means to be full-time lovers of Kaiso and steelpan music. As you watch us from the other side — rest assured that we will always be looking on the brighter side — knowing that better days are coming for us as Caribbean people! Rest in Eternal Power — Black Stalin, you made the Kaiso Kingdom stronger and better because you lived!