The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs informs residents of Good Hope and surrounding areas that due to ongoing refurbishment at the Good Hope Medical Station, the facility will be closed effective Tuesday, 17 January 2023, until further notice.

The Ministry is aware of the need for continued access to medical services by residents in the community, and as such, arrangements have been made for those affected by the temporary closure of the facility to utilise the services available at the Perdmontemps Medical Station or the nearest health facility.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the Public in this matter, and sincerely apologises for the short notice and for any inconvenience that may be caused.

The upgrade will enhance the facility and allow for the efficient delivery of service in a more comfortable environment.

GIS