The Ministry of Finance informs the public that a one-year Tax Amnesty programme is currently being implemented by the Inland Revenue Division.

The Tax Amnesty will provide a 100% waiver on ALL interests and penalties to ALL taxpayers with existing tax arrears owed to the Division, up to 31 December 2021.

The Inland Revenue Division encourages ALL taxpayers; individuals and businesses, who have outstanding tax returns and balances for the relevant periods covered under the Amnesty to take advantage of this opportunity to regularise their tax position and to become tax compliant.

Please note that the Division intends to use all enforcement powers at the end of the Amnesty period to recover outstanding balances. As such, taxpayers who fail to take advantage of this Amnesty would face stricter enforcement actions as of January 2024.

For further information on Tax Amnesty, please contact the Inland Revenue Division at 4356945/6 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit our website at ird.gov.gd.

GIS