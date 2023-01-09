The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture joins with family, relatives, and friends of Jarvil Renold Dave Matthew in mourning his untimely death in the Republic of Cuba.

Matthew began studies leading to a Bachelor’s Degree in Stomatology/Dentistry in September 2019. He fell ill in December 2022 and succumbed to his illness in Cuba on 31 December 2022.

The Ministry recalls that in October 2014, Matthew participated in a Certified Dental Auxiliary Training Programme in Guyana for a period of 2 years. He always demonstrated a keen interest in learning, displayed a passion for dentistry that was rare and was a role model for his fellow classmates.

The Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and staff extend deepest condolences to his immediate family, relatives, friends and the community of Woodford, St John.

The Ministry also expresses sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who supported him and his family during his period of illness. Special recognition is due to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Grenada, medical team in Cuba,

Ambassador and staff at Grenada’s Mission in Cuba, and Grenadian students and those of other nationalities in Cuba.

The Ministry is deeply saddened by the outcome and prays that Matthew’s family and relatives will find all the strength and grace needed to cope and manage in this difficult time. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.

