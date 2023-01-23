The Government of Grenada in collaboration with St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees.

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes:

August intake deadline: 15 July 2023

January 2024 intake Deadline: 15 November 2023

Undergraduate Medical Programmes:

Pre-Medicine

Medicine

Veterinary Medicine

Deadline: 15 November 2023

Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Programme (only in January)

Deadline: 15 November 2023

Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (intake only once a year, August)

Business Administration Multi-Sector Health Management International Business Clinical Psychology Education



Deadline: 15 July 2023

Master’s in Public Health (intake only once a year, May)

Deadline: 30 March 2023

All applicants MUST:

First apply to St George’s University for acceptance

Be citizens of Grenada

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application form

Two (2) references

Copy of birth paper and/or passport bio-data page

Certified copies of ALL academic certificates

academic certificates Official transcript

Acceptance letter

One passport-size photograph

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

