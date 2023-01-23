The Government of Grenada in collaboration with St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees.
Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes:
- August intake deadline: 15 July 2023
- January 2024 intake Deadline: 15 November 2023
Undergraduate Medical Programmes:
- Pre-Medicine
- Medicine
- Veterinary Medicine
Deadline: 15 November 2023
Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Programme (only in January)
Deadline: 15 November 2023
Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (intake only once a year, August)
- Business Administration
- Multi-Sector Health Management
- International Business
- Clinical Psychology
- Education
- Business Administration
Deadline: 15 July 2023
Master’s in Public Health (intake only once a year, May)
Deadline: 30 March 2023
All applicants MUST:
- First apply to St George’s University for acceptance
- Be citizens of Grenada
Scholarship package requirements:
- Scholarship application form
- Two (2) references
- Copy of birth paper and/or passport bio-data page
- Certified copies of ALL academic certificates
- Official transcript
- Acceptance letter
- One passport-size photograph
Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]
GIS
