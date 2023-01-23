Grenada’s leading software development company, Sonover Inc., has announced a partnership with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) to support the implementation of DCash in Grenada.

Starting January 2023, Sonover will lead the local activation campaign, as well as provide training and technical support to business owners and individuals who wish to transact business using the ECCB’s DCash platform.

DCash is the digital version of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) currency and is the world’s first publicly issued digital currency for a customs union. Available in Grenada since March 2021, DCash users are able to:

Pay or transfer EC digital currency instantly, without paying fees

Securely conduct digital transactions using DCash; and

Send money instantly to family, friends, and businesses locally and across countries within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU)

CEO of Sonover Inc. Chad Fraser expressed his endorsement of DCash, stating, “We look forward to providing support for DCash users across Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique. We see this as an opportunity for us to embrace and build something that is uniquely our own, and we’re excited to continue providing tools that help local business function well.”

Project Manager for the DCash Pilot Project Karina A Johnson welcomes the partnership with Sonover Inc. “DCash is a game changer for the ECCU and through our partnership with an innovator like Sonover Inc. DCash can support businesses, entrepreneurs, creatives and the Grenadian public to do more with their goals, their time and their money.”

Amidst the height of the Covid-19 restrictions in Grenada, Sonover launched function and convenient locally-built software applications to help businesses make the switch to e-commerce and digital transactions. These included the e-commerce marketplace app TeDa, and the online payment processing app SonoverPay. The company will continue its trajectory of supporting local businesses, as ECCB’s implementation partner, in Grenada for DCash. In this role, the company will deploy teams into the communities to help consumers and businesses activate and use their DCash wallet. Business owners and individuals who are interested in using DCash can visit the DCash website: www.dcashec.com , contact Sonover at [email protected] or call 473 440 0172; alternatively, you can look out for Sonover’s DCash teams coming to your community.

