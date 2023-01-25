by Linda Straker

Minister Ron Redhead has direct responsibility for SMC

Jacob’s letter of resignation was submitted on Monday, 23 January 2023

New SMC Board allegedly chaired by local businessman Kurt Ross

Three months before the launch of Spicemas 2023, Kelvin Jacob who held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the statutory body Spicemas Corporation, which falls under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, quit.

His resignation letter was submitted to the relevant personnel on Monday, 23 January 2023. “His resignation was with immediate effect,” said one cultural official who gained access to the letter. “This means that the Board of the Spicemas Corporation must find a replacement for him as soon as possible. As you know carnival launch is already set for 7 April,” said the cultural enthusiast.

Jacob, Vice Principal of the Presentation Brothers College (PBC), was seconded to the post in February 2019. When contacted, he refused to confirm or share the reasons behind his action. “No comment at this time,” he responded via WhatsApp text message when asked to confirm that he will be leaving the post.

As CEO, the law establishing the Corporation said that he shall be responsible for the day–to–day operation of the Corporation and must be present at all meetings of the Board unless he is required by the Chairperson to withdraw from a meeting, has obtained a leave of absence from the Chairperson or he is incapacitated by illness or any other cause from attending the meeting.

It is understood that members of the new SMC Board, many of whom are permanent residents in the USA, and allegedly chaired by local businessman Kurt Ross, met with officials from the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday morning to discuss and accept the letter of resignation.

The names of the new board members are yet to be gazetted as is required in law. When contacted via WhatsApp messaging platform to confirm that he accepted the appointment to be the chairman of the SMC Board, Ross said “your questions will be addressed soonest.”

The SMC and the Ministry for Culture are yet to make a public statement about Jacob’s resignation. The Minister with direct responsibility for SMC is Ron Redhead.