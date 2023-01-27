The Ministry of Finance reminds the public of the established Government of Grenada payment policy for employees, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development (SEED) as follows:

Employees – salary payments are made one day before the last working day of every month

Pensioners – pension payments are made 2 days before the last working day of every month

SEED Beneficiaries – payments are made on the 3rd Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of every month

Accordingly, the payment dates for the month of January 2023 are as follows:

Employees – 30 January 2023

Pensioners – 27 January 2023

SEED Beneficiaries – 18-20 January 2023.

Please be so guided.

GIS