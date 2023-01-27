The Ministry of Finance reminds the public of the established Government of Grenada payment policy for employees, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development (SEED) as follows:
- Employees – salary payments are made one day before the last working day of every month
- Pensioners – pension payments are made 2 days before the last working day of every month
- SEED Beneficiaries – payments are made on the 3rd Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of every month
Accordingly, the payment dates for the month of January 2023 are as follows:
- Employees – 30 January 2023
- Pensioners – 27 January 2023
- SEED Beneficiaries – 18-20 January 2023.
Please be so guided.
GIS
