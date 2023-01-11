At a meeting of the members of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) held on Monday, 19 December 2022, Ronald Theodore, CEO of the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) was once again elected to serve as President of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) for a period of 2 years.

Theodore served on CAIPA’s executive as 1st Vice President in 2010 and was later elected as President in 2012.

Theodore brings with him a wealth of knowledge after serving as the Vice President of the Investment Promotion Agency at GIDC for over 15 years, Senior Vice President for 3 years and currently as CEO of the GIDC for the past 4 years. He has been instrumental in facilitating investments primarily within the Tourism, Information Communication Technology (ICT), and Agribusiness sectors in Grenada and has contributed significantly to the revision of the investment regime in Grenada. Theodore also serves on several committees and boards including the Grenada Bureau of Standards.

The other members of the newly appointed CAIPA Executive are:

1st Vice President: Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO (Jamaica)

2nd Vice President: Dr Leroy Almendarez, Executive Director of BELTRAIDE (Belize)

Director: Sekou Alleyne, President of InvesTT (Trinidad and Tobago)

Director: Rhoda Joseph, Executive Director of IDA (Dominica)

Director: Jeanette Bonet, Executive Director of CINEX (Curacao)

Director: Angela Musgrove, CEO of Invest TCI (Turks and Caicos Islands)

Outgoing President: Annette Mark, Executive Director of InvestSVG, in an ex-officio role

The Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) is an umbrella organisation of Investment Promotion Agencies representing 23 countries in the Caribbean. The Association is dedicated to strengthening of its members and promotion of the region as an ideal location for investment.

GIDC