Parenthood is often described as one of the most magical journeys in life; and even more magical for a mom giving birth on the first day of January, which is celebrated by numerous countries around the world as a time for new birth, hope, and renewal.

Republic Bank joins in celebrating with 2 moms who gave birth on New Year’s Day. The first baby, a boy, arrived early in the afternoon at 2:19 pm to mom Katusha Sylvester of Happy Hill, St George. The second, another male, was born at 3:40 pm to mom Nia Phillip of Mt Rich, St Patrick. Both were delivered at the General Hospital, St George’s.

In keeping with its decades-old tradition, Republic Bank honoured each mom with a gift basket and a RightStart account for the baby. The gesture is to welcome the new births and to help give the babies a right start by instilling a habit for savings, early.

Republic Bank wishes the moms and babies well.

Republic Bank