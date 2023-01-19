The PWU/GTAWU who are engaged in joint negotiations on wage increases with the Government of Grenada covering the period 2023 to 2025, update their members and the public as follows:

Proposals were communicated to the Government of Grenada on 22 September 2022

Counter proposals were received from the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) on 9 December 2022 with the GNT informing of its intent to have joint negotiations with all Unions and Uniformed Staff Associations (Police and Prison) together. Parties met in the first session of negotiations on 14 December 2022

Meetings set following the initial meeting have been postponed by the GNT have not come off

Both the Government and PWU/GTAWU have indicated their intent to not engage long periods of retroactivity, in fact, Government has indicated in the past that they have an obligation to have all wage adjustments and increases catered for in the year they become due

Our Unions encourage the GNT to ensure the negotiations are completed in the shortest time averting lengthy retroactive periods and large payments from incurring.

Brian Grimes, President, Public Workers Union (PWU)

M André Lewis, President General, Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU)