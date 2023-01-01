New Year’s Message from Prime Minister of Grenada Hon. Dickon Mitchell

Working in unity: Laying a solid foundation for Grenada’s future

Fellow Grenadians,

As we bring 2022 to a close, grateful to the Almighty for his many blessings, we stand ready to embrace this New Year with renewed hope and genuine excitement for the many possibilities that lie before us.

This year, our first full year in office, we will lay the foundational structures for a resilient Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. There is much to be done as we seek to set our nation on a path toward sustainable development and self-sufficiency.

The next 12 months will not be easy. Our team has set ambitious targets in year one because we have a clear vision for the future of our beloved nation. We are also mindful that 60 months, or 5 years, may seem like a long time but, in the scope of governance, it can go by very quickly.

As we embark on this journey of transformation and positive change, our success, as a country and as a people, requires us to also transform our thinking. To move Grenada forward, at the pace that we would like, we need every Grenadian — at home and abroad — to be a part of our nation’s progress.

The late American President John F Kennedy is famed for the phrase: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” This, too, is the mindset that we must adopt as we strive to each do our part to uplift Grenada.

The pathway for our shared prosperity as a nation is open, and it is accessible to every Grenadian.

As an example, our communities, and all residents, will play an important role in our tourism product as we move forward with the promotion of Community-based Tourism. Knowledge of the unique history of your town or village can help you to become a guide in your community. Talent in arts and crafts or cooking local treats also adds to the Grenadian experience. These are all ways that locals can participate in community-based tourism.

The beautification of our neighbourhoods will also be increasingly important as we encourage visitors to explore our island and engage in unique activities. The simple act of keeping your yard tidy, trimming overhanging trees, and planting fruit trees and flowers is a way of helping to boost our tourism product.

These habits also result in a healthier natural environment with long-lasting effects that include cleaner air, lower instances of mosquito-borne diseases, and a decreased risk of damage from fallen trees during the hurricane season. Encouraging our young people to get involved also provides an opportunity to reinforce positive community practices.

We can all play a part in the upliftment of our communities and the country on a whole.

We are a small island nation of roughly 110,000 people. We need all hands on deck if we are to survive and thrive in a global climate that is increasingly unpredictable.

The threat of climate change on its own, and the very real and existential effects that sea level rise holds for the future of our island state, is enough to help us realise that we need to band together, as a nation, and also as a region.

The negative fallout from the war in Ukraine, on the heels of a devastating global pandemic, continues to adversely affect global supply chains, increasing the cost of food and fuel, and worsening an already high cost of living.

In light of all of the above, no one is coming to save us. We must save ourselves.

As we move forward into this new year, with a solid plan to lay a foundation that will empower our people, I ask that we all embrace the opportunities to grow, to develop new skills, and unite for the betterment of all Grenadians.

These are not times for party politics and negative rhetoric that seeks to divide our small population. The election period and the usual transitional processes that accompany a change in power are now over.

It is now time to look at the bigger picture. A prosperous and more resilient Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique benefits us all and creates the brighter future that we all want for our children — and their children. Let us open our minds and hearts and commit to working together toward the attainment of our goals.

On behalf of my Cabinet Colleagues, I offer this Administration’s commitment to inclusive governance that seeks to help every Grenadian achieve their full potential, without fear or favour.

I close with the reassuring words of Romans 15:13: May the God of hope fill you with joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

We look forward to working with every citizen to make our shared dream of transformation — a reality.

Happy New Year to one and all.