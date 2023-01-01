by Linda Straker

Mitchell administration will be laying foundational structures for resilient country

Climate change and increased cost of living among threats facing nation

Saving nation from unpredictable events is responsibility of nationals

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has warned Grenadians that 2023 will not be an easy year because his administration will be laying the foundational structures for a resilient country where citizens will be more equipped to face both internal and external challenges.

“The next 12 months will not be easy. Our team has set ambitious targets in year one because we have a clear vision for the future of our beloved nation. We are also mindful that 60 months, or 5 years, may seem like a long time but, in the scope of governance, it can go by very quickly,” he said in his New Year’s Day message.

He said that there is much to be done as his administration seeks to set the island on a path toward sustainable development and self-sufficiency. “As we embark on this journey of transformation and positive change, our success, as a country and as a people, requires us to also transform our thinking. To move Grenada forward, at the pace that we would like, we need every Grenadian — at home and abroad — to be a part of our nation’s progress.” The message was broadcast on television, radio, and social media platforms.

Making a call for all citizens to contribute towards the development and transformation of the country, Prime Minister Mitchell said that among the threats facing the nation are climate change and increased cost of living.

“We need all hands on deck if we are to survive and thrive in a global climate that is increasingly unpredictable. The threat of climate change on its own, and the very real and existential effects that sea level rise holds for the future of our island state, is enough to help us realise that we need to band together,” said the Prime Minister.

“The negative fallout from the war in Ukraine, on the heels of a devastating global pandemic, continues to adversely affect global supply chains, increasing the cost of food and fuel, and worsening an already high cost of living,” he told citizens before explaining that saving the nation from unpredictable events is a responsibility of nationals.

“In light of all of the above, no one is coming to save us. We must save ourselves. As we move forward into this new year, with a solid plan to lay a foundation that will empower our people, I ask that we all embrace the opportunities to grow, to develop new skills, and unite for the betterment of all Grenadians,” he said.

“These are not times for party politics and negative rhetoric that seeks to divide our small population. The election period and the usual transitional processes that accompany a change in power are now over. It is now time to look at the bigger picture,” he said.

“A prosperous and more resilient Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique benefits us all and creates the brighter future that we all want for our children — and their children. Let us open our minds and hearts and commit to working together towards the attainment of our goals.”