Prime Minister the Hon. Dickon Mitchell will this week begin a series of live town hall-styled engagements with farmers and other stakeholders who conduct business or trade with the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB).

The purpose of these engagements is to facilitate discussion on the state of the MNIB and to chart the way forward under the Government’s transformative agenda.

The schedule for the first round of engagements is as follows:

St Andrew’s Methodist School – Tuesday, 10 January 2023 commencing at 5:30 pm. St John’s Anglican School – Wednesday, 11 January 2023 commencing at 5:30 pm.

GIS