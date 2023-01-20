The purpose of this petition is to eliminate illegal littering & dumping in Grenada

Under the Abatement of Litter Act 2015, anyone littering is liable to a fixed penalty of $100 for the first offence, doubled for a second offence within one year. If this goes to court, the penalty rises to $300–$1,500, and/or 6 months in prison. Any ‘body corporate’ (i.e. business) littering or dumping is liable to a penalty of $500. If this goes to court, then the penalty becomes $1,500–$4,500. If litter is thrown out of a vehicle (including a bus), and if the person throwing the litter cannot be identified, then the driver or registered owner of the vehicle is held responsible.

Grenada Green Group (G3)