The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean (OECS) States Commission, and in collaboration with the Government of Grenada extends an invitation to Grenadian nationals to apply through its aid programme, for postgraduate study programmes commencing in 2024.

Eligibility:

MUST be a Grenadian citizen

MUST be between the age of 18 and 40 years of age

be in good physical and mental health and free of contagious diseases

MUST contribute to Grenada’s social or economic development for at least two years after completing their scholarship study

Interested individuals can access more information on this scholarship via:

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new–zealand–scholarships–forinternational–tertiary–students/

Areas of Study:

Climate Change & Resilience Climate Change & the Environment Food Security & Agriculture Renewable Energy Disaster Risk Management Governance related to the above subjects

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new–zealand–scholarships–forinternational–tertiary–students/3–study–subjects–we–recommend–for–yourcountry/caribbean–qualifications–and–recommended–subjects/

NB: Preference is given to applicants who can clearly describe on their application form, how they will improve Grenada’s social and economic development after completing their scholarship.

How to apply:

https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/en/new–zealand–scholarships–forinternational–tertiary–students/apply–online–for–a–new–zealand–scholarship/

Application deadline: 28 February 2023

All applicants MUST submit (1) One copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division (Scholarship Desk), Ministry of Education no later than 1 March 2023.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]