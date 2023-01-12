Victor Clark replaces Wendy Freeman as the new Resident British Commissioner to Grenada.

He officially began his duties on Monday, 9 January and will be the UK’s representative on island for the next 3 to 4 years.

Within his first few weeks, Clark plans on meeting with key stakeholders including Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade, Governor General; Hon Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister; Hon Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs; and other senior government officials. He also plans on meeting with Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition, Dr the Right Hon Keith Mitchell and a wide range of other non-governmental partners.

Clark last served in the Republic of Armenia as Deputy Head of Mission where in addition to his management duties he led on issues such as trade, climate change and conflict resolution. He has also been posted many times across Latin America and is bilingual in Spanish.

Areas of focus during his time in Grenada will include climate change, health, education, security, good governance, infrastructure, renewable energy and the blue economy.

He said: “I am delighted and proud to have this opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the UK and Grenada. We have so many shared values and together we can build a sustainable, safe and more prosperous future. I’m looking forward to visiting all parts of these beautiful islands to see and understand Grenada and its people, as I strive to grow our close bonds of friendship and cooperation.”

The British High Commission in St George’s remains committed to building and preserving its relationship with the Government and people of Grenada.

British High Commission