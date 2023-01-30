by Linda Straker

Nawasa will become 4th agency to collect environmental levy

Order made by Finance Minister on 26 January 2023

Other entities are Grenada Ports Authority, Grenada Airports Authority, Grenada Customs and Excise Division, and Grenada Electricity Services

From 1 February 2023, the National Water and Sewage Authority (Nawasa) will become the 4th agency to collect an environmental levy from clients or users on the government’s behalf.

The Grenada Ports Authority, Grenada Airports Authority, Grenada Customs and Excise Division, and Grenada Electricity Services are already collecting varying levies on behalf of the Government according to Section 8 of the Environmental Levy Act Cap. 90B.

The order bringing into effect Environmental Levy (Amendment of Third Schedule) Order, 2023 was published in the 27 January edition of the Government Gazette. The levy is set to commence as of 1 February.

The levy enforced on both Residential Premises (Households) and Non-residential Premises, will be EC$5 or EC$10 depending on the volume of water consumed. “$5 per month where domestic or non-domestic usage of water is 2,801–5,500 gallons per month and $10 per month where domestic or non-domestic usage of water exceeds 5,500 gallons per month,” stated the order made by Finance Minister Dickon Mitchell on 26 January 2023.

The environmental levy is part of government measures to recoup revenue lost because of the relief in cost-of-living measures announced by the Finance Minister when he delivered the 2023 budget statement.

Besides the environmental levy on water, customers of the Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec) will also as of 1 February, resume paying the environmental levy which was suspended in January 2022. The cost will be $5 per month where domestic electricity consumption is 100–150 kilowatt hours per month and $10 per month where domestic or non-domestic usage exceeds 150 kilowatt hours per month.