The staff of the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) will be engaged in a 2-day training workshop on radio communication and procedure.

The sessions are expected to achieve the following objectives:

Show the various modes of communication available at the Agency

Understand the proper use of handheld radios

Show available options when conventional methods of communication fail

Provide hands-on training in sending and receiving radio messages

As the government department charged with the responsibility of ensuring the nation’s response mechanism is always prepared to respond to the needs of the state, the Agency is using this time to equip staff with the tools needed to successfully mount a response in times of need.

With upgrades in technology and the continuous modification of tools and equipment, the Agency, understanding the critical role this area plays in the coordination process, is using this opportunity to build capacity among the team, thereby improving response efficiency.

Commenting on this the first activity for the year 2023, Coordinator Dr Terence Walters said, “the importance of communication in the disaster management process cannot be overstated and as such saw it important to ensure we tackle this critical pillar first as we work towards building a culture of disaster management in Grenada.”

The sessions will be held on Thursday, 19 and Friday, 20 January at NaDMA’s conference room at Morne Jaloux, St George, with the teams from Carriacou and Petite Martinique participating virtually.

This workshop will be the first in a series of capacity-building sessions planned for 2023, for all involved in the disaster management process. Other sessions will include district coordinators and other volunteers.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.