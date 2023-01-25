The Government of Grenada is committed to ensuring that transport resources are utilised for maximum efficiency.

The latest example of this initiative by Government is the handover of an electric vehicle (EV) to the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs, to serve as one of the shared official vehicles, for the purpose of conducting Government business.

The handover ceremony will be held at the Ministerial Complex, Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens, on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, and will include officials from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Climate Resilience.

This initiative is part of the Government’s wider effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency, through the promotion of EVs into the public service fleet.

As Government ramps up its green initiative adoption mandate, it intends to significantly improve its efficiency, reduce vehicle operation and maintenance costs and also its overall expenditure on fuel. In addition, Government is looking to create climate–resilient facilities and infrastructure, and to continue transitioning Government’s fleet in the years to come.

The Government of Grenada would like to thank all the persons responsible for making this a reality and encourages its citizens to do their part, in the global effort to protect our environment.

Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs

GIS