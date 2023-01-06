The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs continues to closely monitor the unfolding situation in China as it relates to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles, told the Government Information Service (GIS) that Grenada is making local preparations while keeping abreast of assessments that are being carried out at the international level.

On Thursday, 5 January 2023, Dr Charles participated in a high-level virtual meeting with officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to discuss the recent surge and other Covid-19-related matters.

The Chief Medical Officer expressed deep concern, however, about fake reports that have been shared via social media, purporting that a new strain of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 variant), Omicron XBB, which is 5 times more contagious than the Delta variant, is present in Grenada.

Dr Charles strongly warned against sharing false information that can harm the perception of Grenada’s current status and create unnecessary fear amongst the population. “This is highly irresponsible behaviour and the public is asked to report and condemn all attempts to spread “fake news,” which can lead to unnecessary panic at this time,” Dr Charles advised.

The Ministry of Health recommends and reminds the public to only trust news from credible sources such as the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs via the Government Information Service (GIS), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

The Ministry further reminds citizens that some of the best and scientifically proven ways to prevent the spread of viral illnesses such as Covid-19 are by practicing good hygiene, including wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing and sanitisation, and avoiding crowded, close contact settings, where possible. To prevent severe disease, individuals at risk are advised to get vaccinated and boosted.

GIS