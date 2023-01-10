by Linda Straker

EC$5 million allocated for phase one of new Medical and Teaching Hospital

The money is to support project foundational activities undertaken with SGU

Payment in cash or kind, with “kind” portion in Government bonds

The proposed new teaching hospital that the Dickon Mitchell Administration announced in the 2023 budget will not be built on state lands, but on private lands that Government may have to acquire.

“Yes, lands have been identified and well, yes, the Government has to pay for the lands. For us, we will want to get to the point where we have a formal agreement on the actual purchase before disclosing how we pay for it, but I certainly think that the Government will either have to pay in cash or kind,” Prime Minister Mitchell disclosed during in an interview.

Explaining that there will be a different financial option, he said that the “kind” portion could be in the form of Government bonds. “There are a number of financial options that are available,” he told Colin Dowe, host of the weekly Beyond the Headlines programme.

“In terms of the model, we have not settled on the model, there are a number of things. We have a BOLT arrangement where someone builds it and finances it for you, and ultimately you can purchase back, you can do a joint development of public-private partnership,” he said.

BOLT arrangement is a system where an investor Builds and legally Owns the investment and then is first Leased and then Transferred to a new owner. “There are a number of options that we are looking at but because this is a process. We feel the first thing is to demonstrate that the lands have been acquired, we need to send an important clear message to the public that in 2023 that is step one that allows you to say this is the lands,” he explained.

“Then it is the concepts to design your plans and so on, your drawings and the type of technical work that is required to get you to the point where you can say to the public, look we have 3 or 4 options. These are the options, have the consultations, then we agree as a nation which one we wish to pursue and then we look at how we finance it and the time frame for building and construction,” the Prime Minister said.

A review of the 2023 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure shows an allocation of EC$5 million for phase one of the new Medical and Teaching Hospital. The money according to the estimates, is to support the foundational activities of the project which will be undertaken in collaboration with St George’s University (SGU). “The aim of the project is to be the centerpiece of the development of the Education, Health, and Wellness Sectors,” said the Estimates.