by Curlan Campbell

Camerhogne Park is one-tenth its original size

The Save Camerhogne Park Committee was formed on 7 February 2016

Committee held “fruitful engagements” with NDC administration

Legislative protection for Camerhogne Park will soon be enshrined in law as The Save Camerhogne Park Committee remains optimistic and is currently taking steps to have Camerhogne Park protected in perpetuity. Once this is achieved, a name change for the committee may soon be on the horizon, reflecting the new focus as it approaches its 7th anniversary on 7 February 2023.

Chairman Jude Bernard is quite confident that this will be a reality after having what he described as “fruitful engagements” with the NDC administration.

The committee was formed on 7 February 2016 as an Advocacy Group to raise awareness and lobby against the sale or leasing of Camerhogne Park for foreign investment interests since it is considered the last remaining “green space” access and recreational area for residents on Grand Anse Beach. It was registered as a non–profit organisation on 25 September 2018.

When the former NNP administration, led by Dr Keith Mitchell, indicated during the 2016 Budget Statement that the Rivera Hotel was being designed and that “during this design phase, the investors have agreed to construct a new Camerhogne Park nearby,” this quickly sparked public outcry. The committee was formed and staged a petition which garnered support from over 15,000 people in solidarity.

In addition, the committee presented a people’s resolution for protecting Camerhogne Park in perpetuity, to be agreed upon by political parties and independent candidates offering themselves for office in upcoming elections. This resolution was signed by then opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) over 2 election cycles. However, to date, the New National Party (NNP) has yet to sign the document.

Bernard said the committee will continue to lobby Government to enact legislation that will enshrine the protection of the park in law for future generations.

“State land is not generally sold, but it is normally leased. So, if you lease something for 99 years, then who will be around in 99 years to ensure that you get it back? So there was mistrust in the previous administration.”

“Since the current administration, both times signed saying that under their watch that it will not be sold…so we are prepared to hold them to that. We had, meetings with them and the meetings went very well, it seems that we are on the same page and we are happy about that, but we will not be sitting on our laurels because unless you have legislative protection then it [Camerhogne Park] can easily slip away. So we are hoping that very quickly we can get the necessary legislation and protection for the park,” Bernard said.

Once legislative protection is guaranteed, Bernard said that the committee will undergo a name change hopefully before its 8th anniversary.

“The number 7 should signify completion and we don’t want to have an 8th anniversary with the same name as ‘The Save Camerhogne Park Committee Incorporated.’ By our 8th anniversary, the park should already be saved so we should have a new name that reflects a new mandate of managing the park or enhancement but no longer a movement still trying to save the park,” he said.

Bernard has been keen on the preservation of Camerhogne Park since he was a part of the team that spearheaded its establishment as a green space in the early 90s. He said the park was supposed to cover 25 acres of land inclusive of the areas stretching from Morne Rouge playing field right down to where the South St George Police Station is situated. However, that did not materialise and where the current park sits, represents one-tenth of its originally intended size.

The Committee will stage a Rally and Family Fun Day in recognition of its 7th anniversary at Camerhogne Park at 3 pm on 7 February 2023, will immediately following the conclusion of official activities to mark Grenada’s 49th anniversary of Independence. Activities will include solidarity messages from organisations such as Grenada National Trust, The Willie Redhead Foundation and the Grenada Land Actors.