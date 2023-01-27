The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture has received official correspondence from the Chief Executive Officer of Spicemas Corporation (SMC) Kelvin Jacob who has opted out of a contract renewal at this time.

He will officially depart the Corporation effective 10 March 2023.

During his 4 years with the SMC, Jacob built upon the past successes of the organisation and worked diligently with his team to improve the day–to–day operations of the SMC.

Minister with responsibility for Youth, Sports and Culture Hon. Ron Redhead said, “I want to thank Jacob for his invaluable contributions to the SMC as CEO and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Jacob joined the Corporation in February 2019 on secondment from the Ministry of Education and therefore will return to his substantive position with the Ministry of Education.

