NOTICE

THE MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS

INSPECTION OF MOTOR VEHICLES FOR THE YEAR 2023

REGULATION 22 OF THE MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS CAP. 201

OF THE REVISED LAWS OF GRENADA 2010

OWNERS of Public Service Vehicles (including Motor Omni-buses and hiring cars) Goods Vehicles, Trailers, Private Motor Cycles and Cars, are hereby notified that the yearly inspection of these vehicles will commence as follows:–

INSPECTION PERIOD 3 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2023 9 am – 12 noon AND 1 pm – 4 pm

Registration Numbers with single registration letter

1 to 2500 — 3 January to 15 February

2501 to 5000 — 16 February to 31 March

5001 to 7500 — 1 April to 15 May

7501 to 9999 — 16 May to 30 June

Registration Numbers with plural registration letters

1 to 250 — 3 January to 15 February

251 to 500 — 16 February to 31 March

501 to 750 — 1 April to 15 May

751 to 999 — 16 May to 30 June

PUBLIC SERVICE AND PRIVATE VEHICLES

Police Garage, Dusty Highway Grand Anse, St George’s: Monday to Friday of each week

Grenville, at Pearls Air Strip: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week

St David’s Police Station: Every Thursday and Friday of each week

Sauteurs Police Station: Every Thursday and Friday of each week

Gouyave Police Station: Every Monday and Tuesday of each week

Victoria Police Station: Every Wednesday of each week

Carriacou Police Station: The last Thursday and Friday of every month, and at the end of every period

Registered owners of such vehicles should present them to the Inspector of Motor Vehicles at any of the various Inspection Centres. For Public Services, Goods Vehicles & Trailers, inspection should be done early with a view to affecting any alterations that may be necessary to comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, and of the Regulations made there under.

Vehicles must be presented in a thoroughly clean condition and must have been recently overhauled. The body and wings, axle, chassis, frame, steering arms, springs, trackrods, brake connections, shackles, bolts, nuts, splitpins, engine, engine shield and case, clutch, gearbox, magneto or coil, air filter, carburetor and all working parts must be clean in order to have an examination in full. All splitpins, etc., must be clearly exposed, also chassis and engine numbers. Drivers’ seats must be securely fastened so that the driver can have proper control over the vehicle. Spotlights, siren and musical horns and whistles are strictly prohibited. Each vehicle trailer must have its tare and maximum gross weight painted in white figures not less than 2½ inches in height upon a black background in a conspicuous place on the right or offside of the vehicles.

The licence plates and Identification marks on all vehicles must conform to provisions of SRO No. 41 Section 4 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulations 1991 and be in such a condition as to render each letter or figure readily distinguishable. The colour of plates must be YELLOW background, letters and numbers should be black. The attention of owners of Motor Omnibuses and Goods Vehicles is specially directed to Regulation 23 (11) (a) regarding the position of front lamps. SPOT LIGHTS, FOG AND FALSE LAMPS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED except with a written approval of the Licensing Authority.

The attention of owners of Hiring cars and Motor Omnibuses is directed to Regulation 50 (2) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations Chapter 201 of Volume IX of the Revised Laws of Grenada which required that printed copies of the tariffs and maximum fares be displayed on such vehicles. These are now available and may be purchased at the Treasury, St George’s, and at any District Revenue Office.

Vehicles which may have been found by the Inspector to have defects must not be used on the roads until they have been issued with certificates, certifying that the vehicles have been duly licenced.

NB: Owners of Motor Vehicles are reminded of Section 11 (9) of the Road Traffic Act, which states that no Motor Vehicle shall be used for more than one (1) month after the change of ownership unless the new owner is registered as the owner thereof.

NB: The motor vehicle licence shall be affixed to the lower end of the left side of the windscreen for both left and right hand drive vehicles.

Edvin Martin

Commissioner of Police