Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance.” Roy T Bennett.

The yuletide season is normally a time for giving and the Helping Mold the Future (HMF) Foundation did not shy away from its responsibility in 2022. In fact, the organisation along with its sponsors went above and beyond and has blessed many in the last 2 weeks.

The foundation in years gone by distributed food hampers to people throughout but last year (2022) saw an increase in the items being distributed as the founder of the organisation said he wanted to ensure that 2022 was special for many.

This initiative was a result of the gifts of the dedicated sponsors who did not question the intent, but instead asked how can we help.

According to the founder of the organisation Hollice Mapp, “God has blessed me with talent and resources and I will use that to bless my people.” He added that his humble beginnings have taught him core values, one which he still implements in every aspect of his life. This allows him to love even when it seems hard to do so.

The sentiments were shared after Grenada’s Cultural Ambassador along with sponsors through the HMF Foundation gave back to the people of Gouyave, his hometown. The foundation, leading up to the fun day, facilitated a toy drive, to ensure the day was a success and every child walked away with a toy to brighten their Christmas.

The foundation, on 17 December facilitated a Funday held at Cuthbert Peters Park where toys acquired during the toy drive were distributed to approximately 1,000 children. Parents were not left out as during the event several adults walked away with cash and a bright smile on their faces.

The gift of giving did not end there as ZAZ Restaurant collaborated with the HMF Foundation to provide 20 families throughout the state of Grenada with $500 each on 23 December, just in time for Christmas. A gift that just keeps on giving. According to one recipient, this was timely as sadly 2022 has been a very tough year for her family.

The love Hollice Mapp, the founder, has for his people goes beyond what the normal mind can comprehend. The HMF Foundation is coming your way in 2023 and while there have been challenges for the organisation in 2022 we have already taken the necessary steps to alleviate those encounters.

We say thank you to all our sponsors, your good deed will not go unrecognised. Your sponsorship has given this organisation newfound hope and the motivation needed to begin the process of transforming lives.

The HMF appreciates your every effort and may God continue to bless you.

HMF