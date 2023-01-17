The general public is informed that effective Wednesday, 18 January 2023, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as Cooking Gas, in the State of Grenada will be as follows:
GRENADA
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$11.19/IG
|$15.00/IG
|Diesel
|$12.82/IG
|$15.84/IG
|Kerosene
|$12.77/IG
|$13.38/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$40.00
|$40.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$283.15
|$293.85
|Bulk
|$2.90/lb
|$3.00/lb
CARRIACOU
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$11.37/IG
|$15.00/IG
|Diesel
|$13.00/IG
|$15.84/IG
|Kerosene
|$12.95/IG
|$13.38/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$306.15
|$316.85
|Bulk
|$2.90/lb
|$3.00/lb
PETITE MARTINIQUE
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$11.37/IG
|$12.06/IG
|Diesel
|$13.00/IG
|$12.96/IG
|Kerosene
|$12.95/IG
|$13.38/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$306.15
|$316.85
|Bulk
|$2.90/lb
|$3.00/lb
Notes:
- Effective 18 January 2023, a petrol tax of $3.50 is charged per imperial gallon of gasoline and diesel
- In line with statements made by the Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget Speech, petroleum prices of Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene, throughout Grenada and Carriacou have been harmonised with effect from 18 January 2023
- The new retail prices are computed based on the average of actual CIF rates for the period 13 December 2022 to 10 January 2023
- Petroleum products are price-controlled goods and therefore no retailer shall vary the prices stated
Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Legal Affairs of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.
GIS
