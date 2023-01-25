GUT Co-operative Credit Union is proud to announce the rebranding of the credit union with a new name and new location in the heart of St George’s.

Located on the corner of Cross and Halifax Streets in St George’s, the new location will allow the credit union to better serve its members by providing a more modern, convenient and comfortable banking experience.

The credit union’s new name comes from the word nexus meaning “connection.” We want to celebrate the role the credit union has played in the lives of its original foundation members, teachers, while acknowledging the interconnectivity of people and community. It serves as a reminder of the ripple effect that financial independence can have on families, then communities, and the nation as a whole. The tagline, “With you, wherever your road leads” embodies this connection, and the credit union’s role in the members’ journey.

The new building is designed to reflect NEXA’s commitment to providing leading–edge financial products and services. The new headquarters features state–of–the–art technology, spacious, comfortable lobbies, and private offices, with easy access to public transportation.

“We are thrilled to open our new headquarters and provide our members with a more modern and convenient banking experience,” said Retesha Smith Boyd, General Manager of NEXA Credit Union. “Our new brand is our recommitment to our members of our role in supporting them through providing top–class financial service options that match their evolving needs.”

The new location opened for business starting Monday 23 January 2023. The credit union invites its members and the community to visit the new headquarters and experience the difference.

NEXA Credit Union is a member–owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving salaried workers throughout Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and Diaspora. With 5 branches islandwide, NEXA is committed to promoting financial literacy and giving back to the local community. Surplus earned is returned to members through dividends, competitive rates on savings and loans, and reinvested in programmes that contribute to nation–building. For more information about NEXA Credit Union, please visit our website at nexacreditunion.com.

NEXA Credit Union