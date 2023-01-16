by Linda Straker

Administration will be adopting zero-tolerance approach to firearms in communities

PM not a fan of private people holding firearms

Police confiscated several illegal firearms during 2022

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has admitted that Grenada is under threat from the illegal importation of guns and ammunition. His administration will be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to firearms in communities.

“I want us to understand that our island(s) are under constant threat from the importation of small firearms in particular. They are coming in barrels, they are coming in containers, and don’t be fooled, we are probably the last bastion of little or no gun violence in the region,” he disclosed while addressing questions in a town hall meeting held on the weekend.

“St Lucia is rampant with shootings left, right, and centre. We don’t need to talk about our neighbours to the south Trinidad, we don’t need to talk about Barbados or Jamaica,” he said, telling the audience that they should not take safety for granted. “I don’t want us to take our safety for granted. Firearms are also seen as sports, there are ranges people will go to shoot the guns on the range and then go home, but the idea that we should be walking around with firearms in my view is inimical to our culture, to our way of life.”

He was at the time responding to a question from a police officer who retired from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) after serving for more than 25 years and who was pleading to have the cost of the firearm licence fee be waived. He is now a farmer.

“I am not a fan of private people holding firearms, and that actually includes ex-police officers… and so to me and I am making this clear, and I hope that I can get support from my colleagues, I intend to take a zero-tolerance approach to firearms in our communities,” said the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister for National Security.

“I accept that because of the nature of the work carried out by police officers there will come a time when they should have an exceptional need to be issued with a firearm, but I will say to you honestly that it will be a hard thing for me to suggest that they don’t pay the licencing fee,” he added.

“Of course, persons have a right to apply and be vetted by the Police, and they do have a right to be issued with a firearm, but I have indicated to the police officers that they have to demonstrate an exceptional need for the firearm,” he said as he sought to strengthen the argument against private citizens having firearms in their possession.

In recent weeks, guns and ammunition were discovered after searches were conducted by the Customs and Police officers at the St George’s Port. Throughout 2022, the Police confiscated several illegal firearms as part of drug bust operations and search warrants.

According to the Firearms legislation, any person who is found guilty of possession of a firearm on summary conviction shall be subject to a fine of not less than $4,000 and not more than $20,000 and to imprisonment for not less than 2 and not more than 5 years.

If convicted as an indictable offence that person shall be subject to a fine of not less than $20,000 and not more than $60,000 and to imprisonment for not less than 5 and not more than 20 years.