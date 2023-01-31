The Government of Grenada congratulates Ruth Elizabeth Rouse on her retirement and celebrates her exemplary service to the Government and people of Grenada.

Rouse proceeded on retirement leave on 30 January 2023, following a distinguished 40-year career in the Grenada Public Service.

Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Senior Managers across Government, paid homage to Rouse at a Farewell Luncheon held in her honour on Friday, 27 January 2023.

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell thanked Rouse for the grace, innovation, and dedication to excellence she brought to every Government appointment. “On behalf of my Cabinet colleagues, I would like to take this opportunity to extend sincere gratitude to Ms Rouse for her stellar leadership as Secretary to the Cabinet during our maiden voyage as a Government,” Prime Minister Mitchell shared.

“We know that the love you hold for Grenada burns fervently, therefore we look forward to your continued guidance and knowledgeable contributions towards the betterment of our shared homeland.”

Ruth Elizabeth Rouse joined the Grenada Foreign Service in 1982 and served in various capacities throughout the course of her career, including Ambassador of Grenada to the United Nations (2004-2007); High Commissioner for Grenada to the Court of St James’, UK (1999-2004 & 2008-2013); First Grenadian Non-Resident High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa (2000-2005); Chief of Protocol to the Government of Grenada (1996-1999), and in a regional capacity at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States High Commission in Ottawa, Canada (1990-1996).

Most recently, Rouse served as Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service, Government of Grenada (2020-2023). She also served as Permanent Secretary at several Ministries including Legal Affairs, Education (where she was credited with introducing a paperless office), and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Upon her assumption of duties at the Cabinet Office, she was insistent that the e-Cabinet commence operations immediately and this resulted in the continuation of Cabinet throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, which arrived shortly after the e-Cabinet was launched.

Rouse holds a Master of Arts (with Distinction) in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts in French and Spanish from Carleton University, Canada.

The Office of the Prime Minister extends heartfelt best wishes to Ruth Elizabeth Rouse on her well-deserved retirement.

Rouse is succeeded by Carvel Lett, former Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of National Security, Home Affairs, Information and Disaster Management.

GIS