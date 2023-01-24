Grenada Football Association (GFA) Club Representatives are optimistic about strengthening their organisations following a Club Administration workshop held from 21-22 January.

The 2-day exercise at Royalton Grenada was facilitated by one of the longest-serving General Secretaries in the world, David Sabir of the Bermuda Football Association.

Sabir who is also a FIFA and Concacaf Instructor covered a number of topics critical to club success including the importance of having statutes, strategic planning, budget and financial planning, marketing and communication. Addressing the club representatives, Sabir impressed upon them that, “football is more than just the clubs and the GFA.” He also underscored the importance of community involvement in the success of club football and national football development.

The workshop was well attended by GFA clubs with 32 representatives present, and many stated that the exercise was very timely and useful. President of the GFA Marlon Glean assured the participants that the workshop was just the first of similar club engagements. He said, “We’ve already contacted FIFA on doing a workshop on financial governance because football starts with you and we want you to be knowledgeable in all aspects of the game.”

Following the workshop, Ronda Niles of Hampshire United said, “This experience will help me to develop all aspects of my club, especially in the area of human resources. Our club needs more support and coming out of this workshop, we will be able to encourage more people to give of their time and talent.”

Springs FC’s Timothy Cox said, “It was very informative and reinforced many things we took for granted. It is very important that we widen and diversify our club membership to go to the next level.

At the end, participants received certificates and pledged to take the information back to their clubs for implementation.

GFA