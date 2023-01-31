The Public is invited to a virtual G-CREWS Stakeholder Consultation on the Water Resources Management Bill, the “Water Resources Management and Regulation Act, 202[]” to take place on 16 February 2023 from 9 am to 12 am.

To register for this stakeholder consultation, kindly fill out the information in this form: https://forms.gle/zzS727d9KdYfNc9L7

The link to the virtual meeting will be sent closer to the date of the stakeholder consultation.

For further information, kindly contact Brian Bonaparte, Project Manager at [email protected] or at 1 473 536 8761.

More information about this consultation and the detailed final draft version of the Act and the comments and answers on the draft version of the bill can be found under the following link: https://climatefinance.gov.gd/2023/01/27/water-resources-management-and-regulation-bill/

